Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young people’s mental health service which covers Cheshire has been named Innovator of the Year at this year’s National Children and Young People’s Mental Health Awards.

The accolade, won by Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust’s (CWP) Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS), was awarded to the trust for its pioneering mental health support website MyMind.org.uk.

MyMind has been co-produced with young people accessing CAMHS and aims to support anyone interested in the mental health and wellbeing of children and young people across Cheshire and Wirral.

This is the latest in a long line of recognition for the site, which has a growing reputation nationally as a pioneering digital resource that supports the mental health and wellbeing of children and young people. In recent years, Mymind.org.uk has been named winner at the iNetwork Innovation Awards and has also been highly commended in both the Innovation in CAMHS category at the Positive Practice in Mental Health Awards and the Innovation in Mental Health category at the Health Service Journal (HSJ) Awards.

Consultant clinical psychologist and clinical director at local mental health trust CWP Dr Fiona Pender said: “We were really proud to be winners at the inaugural National Children and Young People’s Mental Health Awards and to be recognised for all the work that young people, their families and staff put into delivering and maintaining the MyMind website.”

At the ceremony in Manchester’s Town Hall, CWP’s CAMHS service was highly commended in no less than four categories on the night. The Winsford CAMHS service was highly commended in the Contribution to Services category for their mental health in schools project #mymindmystory, Rebecca Bywater was highly commended in the volunteer of the year category for her work assisting the CAMHS Listen up group and contribution to schools mental health training, and Helen Bibby was highly commended in the parent/carer/sibling category for her support in the mental health in schools project.

Dr Pender added: “We’re also incredibly proud of Rebecca and Helen, who were shortlisted in the awards and attended the event, as well as our Winsford CAMHS staff for their mental health in schools project.”