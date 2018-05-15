The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People with asthma are being urged to take precautions this weekend as a combination of thunderstorms and a high pollen count is feared to bring on potentially deadly 'thunder fever'.

Sufferers are being advised to stay indoors and keep their medication on hand on Saturday and Sunday after warnings from Asthma UK that the combination can prove deadly.

Thunder can crack grass pollen into easily respirable particles that can trigger severe asthma as the particles can get more easily into the depths of the lungs.

This can have a devastating impact on people with asthma and trigger an attack that could prove fatal.

The 'thunder fever' killed nine people in Melbourne, Australia last year, according to Wales Online.

Sonia Munde of Asthma UK said an estimated 3.3million Brits had their asthma triggered by pollen.

She told The Sun: "Thunderstorms can have a devastating impact on people with asthma and trigger an asthma attack which could be fatal.

"Humid, stormy conditions break the pollen into much smaller particles, which are then inhaled more deeply into the lungs and can lead to life-threatening asthma attacks."

High pollen counts can also affect people suffering from hay fever.

Also known as allergic rhinitis, hay fever is an allergic reaction to pollen that usually gets worse between late March and September, when its warm and humid.

It's estimated that 40% of the population suffer from hay fever, and even with closed windows, pollen can find its way indoors and prevent people from going about their day-to-day life.

The most common symptoms are usually caused when our bodies, in contact with the outside, produce allergic antibodies to proteins in tree and grass pollen.