A charity music festival is hoping to break through the £100,000 mark.

Launched in 2009 by a group of local musicians, the Frodsham Charity Music Festival, now in its eighth year, is already in touching distance of the landmark.

Organisers hope this year’s gig, on Saturday, August 11, in the grounds of Forest Hills on Overton Hill, Frodsham, will see the event hitting the target.

Since the first festival the group has fundraised for local charities and good causes including Mencap, Halton Haven, Claire House and the Scouts and Cubs in Runcorn, Helsby and Frodsham.

Organisers say: “We very much want to hit the £100,000 mark this year and are very grateful to local businesses and fans of great music who continue to support the event.

“As in the previous years no musicians, helpers or organisers associated with the event receive payment or expenses so all monies raised will benefit local good causes.”

New for this year is a Facebook page packed with photos as well as a website at frodshamcharitymusicfestival.com which has information about the charities and good causes that benefit.

The festival is described as ‘a great occasion with some excellent bands on show and where everyone can enjoy brilliant music in very convivial surroundings. The location provides an amazing backdrop from the top of Frodsham hill overlooking the Mersey estuary and Welsh hills’.

Last year’s show raised nearly £12,000 with recipients also including the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Tickets for 2018 still cost £10 and will be available from Dandelion on Church Street, Frodsham, Forest Hills and via mobile 07855 562 594.

“We hope you will be able to join us and look forward to sharing some great music with you and all for a good cause,” add organisers.