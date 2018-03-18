Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former pupil of Queen’s Park High School is taking on the challenge of the London Marathon to raise £1,000 for charity.

Intrepid ex-soldier Sean Uttley, a veteran of the renowned cavalry regiment The 5th Royal Inniskilling Dragoon guards, decided to run the 26.2 mile marathon to raise awareness of The Brain Tumour Charity.

The charity says it is at the forefront of the fight to defeat brain tumours, funding pioneering research and providing support for those affected.

With the target firmly in his sights, Sean says: “I’m doing the London marathon in memory of my great friend Mickey, taken by a brain tumour, aged only 55. Family and work colleagues have suffered and are suffering now from this disease.”

Sean is no newcomer to fundraising and in 2010, with an army veteran pal, rowed for 60 hours non stop across the Irish Sea in support of Help for Heroes.

“Both causes are very important to me. It’s pretty pointless me doing this without people’s help and it’s my first marathon! So I hope people will support me,” says Sean.

A well-wisher posted: “I know that Michael (Mickey) would be so chuffed that you are doing this. I’m sure he will be with you on the day cheering you on and that this great cause and the great times you had together training will spur you on.”

To follow Sean’s progress, send your best wishes or make donations contact uk.virginmoneygiving.com/SeanUttley.

At the time of writing Sean was marginally ahead of his target with supporters having donated £1,051.