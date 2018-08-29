Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two football fans have been charged and a third has been cautioned following the derby day match between Crewe Alexandra and Port Vale in April.

The charges relate to an incident which occurred at the game at Crewe Alexandra’s Gresty Road ground towards the latter end of last season.

Ian Proctor, aged 56, of Colley Road, Stoke-on-Trent, has been charged with going onto the playing area during a football match and using threatening words or behaviour.

24-year-old Luke Evans, of Barker Street, Crewe, has been charged with going onto the playing area during a football match and assault by beating.

Evans and Proctor will appear at Crewe Magistrates Court on September 13, after being arrested this morning (Wednesday).

A 16-year-old from Leighton was arrested on suspicion of going onto the playing area during a football match and given a conditional caution.