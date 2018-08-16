Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Exclusive figures show the council spent more than £1m on two failed attempts to regenerate Macclesfield town centre.

A Freedom of Information request sent by the Express, show Cheshire East spent £1,104,626,50 over the past eight years.

Between April 2010 and April 2015 the council spent £919,505,57 on Wilson Bowdon’s £90m Silk Street Project.

The scheme promised more than 1,000 jobs but was eventually aborted by the developer.

While most recently the council forked out a further £185,120,93 on the proposed £19m cinema complex on Churchill Way car park, only for Ask Real Estate to announce earlier this year, that they too were pulling out.

According to Cheshire East, they did receive £252,246.48 from Wilson Bowdon during this time.

This means the council has spent a total of £896,537.25 on both schemes.

Labour councillor Nick Mannion told the Express he felt it was disappointing.

The representative for Macclesfield West and Ivy said: “That is a lot of money to spend in those years and be back to square one. In that period there has been further deterioration. The level of empty shops has continued to climb and footfall has declined. £800,000, that is before brick has been laid. It has taken over a decade. Over the last 10 yeas what we have seen is a town centre with fewer shops, lower footfall and a greater challenge of moving forward.”

Councillor Janet Jackson, who represents central ward, said she understands the council have to spend but it will be difficult to garner public support for another scheme.

She said: “If the council wants to work towards the scheme then they have to put officers’ time and into research in order to progress the scheme.

“If the scheme fails it is not necessarily their fault, as happened with Wilson Bowdon, who were given permission and pulled out.

“It is very disappointing and I am not sure what will happen.

“To get people in the town to support another one and to spend further money on another scheme will be difficult I think.”

Cheshire East Council said: “Not all the above costs should be considered abortive costs, for example the costs associated with acquisition of property.

“Please note that much of the cost associated with progressing this scheme has been borne by the developer (Ask) and not Cheshire East Council.”