Ellesmere Port town centre has a new chemist’s.

The premises, on Rivington Road, have been taken on by Ellesmere Port Pharmacy with the help of a six-figure funding package from HSBC.

The funding has enabled the business to move into the town centre and acquire the pharmacy licence from the nearby Superdrug store. It will handle prescriptions as well as offering a well-stocked shop.

The acquisition will retain the jobs of all the existing pharmaceutical staff from Superdrug with an aim to add more employees as the store grows.

Director Ian Fraser, who has managed other pharmacies in the past, said: “Ellesmere Port offers a great opportunity to showcase the excellent service we can provide to local people. The pharmacy is a key part of the local community and we’re incredibly proud to be a part of that. HSBC’s funding has enabled us to create a welcoming store and a high quality experience for our customers.”

Mr Fraser adds he hopes to build on the success of working with HSBC at Ellesmere Port and open more pharmacies in the future.

Sam Roden, HSBC’s area director, said: “We’re delighted to support Ellesmere Port Pharmacy. It provides a valuable service for the local community as well as securing multiple jobs.

“With Ian’s 25 years’ experience in the pharmaceutical industry, we’re confident that the store will be a success and look forward to seeing what the future holds.”