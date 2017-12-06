Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An 11th hour approval by the borough council could save the hoped for near £5m transformation of Ellesmere Port’s much loved Whitby Hall.

Earlier this year Action Transport Theatre (ATT) revealed it had drawn up plans for a major makeover which would see its Victorian home in Whitby Park become fit for the future and offer world class drama opportunities for children and young people.

Thirty years on from the group’s creation, artistic director Nina Hajiyianni raised the curtain on proposals which would dramatically upgrade the tired Victorian country house with its forbidding fortress like entrance into a light, welcoming venue with a totally new 150 seat studio.

Noted architects Bennetts Associates, who transformed the grade ll* listed Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford upon Avon and are responsible for Chester’s new £37m Storyhouse theatre, cinema and library, had been brought in to develop a feasibility study funded by ATT, the borough council and the Ellesmere Port Development Board.

Their report outlined ‘exciting plans’ for the development of the former family home which became council offices in 1931 and has been used by the theatre since the 1990s. It is owned by the borough council.

Looking to the future the architects pointed out that at present the entrance to the hall is ‘very unwelcoming’ while the windows look boarded up.

The ceiling of the main studio is too low which limits the ambition of productions while the second studio in the hall needs renovation. In addition the foyer and staircase is cramped.

On offer would be a new main studio space with retractable seating, new multi-purpose rehearsal and studio space, an all-day café and a more welcoming and accessible building which would connect with the Green Flag park.

ATT itself pointed out it is the only professional, specialist young people’s theatre company in Cheshire, funded by Arts Council England and part of its National Portfolio for 2015-2018.

Nina said: “Building on the regeneration of Ellesmere Port and supporting Cheshire West and Chester Council’s cultural strategy, our vision is that starting from 2019 this locally-listed Victorian mansion will be transformed into an inspiring, accessible and fit-for-purpose cultural hub and arts centre for children and young people, their families and the wider community.”

(Image: Bennetts Associates)

She continued: “The regeneration of Whitby Hall will allow ATT to expand its programme of activities including the creation of world-class child and young people centred professional theatre ‘made in the Port’.”

Subject to funding being gained for design and construction and planning permission, ATT would relocate for a year to allow construction and fit out as part of the near three-year project.

“The work of the company and the associated programme will position Ellesmere Port as a destination of local, regional, national significance,” she suggested.

The council’s communities chief Cllr Louise Gittins (Lab, Little Neston and Burton) has now disclosed to the borough’s cabinet that hoped for Arts Council funding had fallen through.

But at short notice a ‘totally unexpected’ one off £15m pot of Government money had been announced to regenerate culture in the north of England.

Each local enterprise partnership (LEP) had been invited to submit one bid and the council had been approached by the local Cheshire and Warrington body. Following a rigorous selection process involving projects across Cheshire and Warrington, the LEP had chosen Whitby Hall as their preferred bid.

'Good news story'

“This is a good news story,” she said. Whitby Hall was in need of TLC while ATT provided ‘fantastic’ arts and cultural opportunities for people in the town particularly young people and children. The refurb would create a vibrant cultural centre and the council was ‘delighted’ the project had been selected.

“If it is successful it will be a fantastic venue for children, young people and families,” she said.

It was proposed a £3.37m bid should be made to the fund with the council providing an additional £1.45m, subject to approval, towards the near £5m cost. The team, said Cllr Gittins, had been working day and night as the deadline for the bid was the following day.

A report stated: “This project will provide an iconic cultural centre, specialising in high quality arts and culture for children, young people and their families.”

It added: “It will greatly enhance Whitby Park and surrounding areas and aligns with key priorities to make Ellesmere Port a desirable place to live, work and visit.”

The proposals, including film and live broadcast facilities, will enable new productions to be made in Ellesmere Port and will also provide opportunities to host some of the best touring productions from the national touring circuit.

Ward councillor and cabinet member Karen Shore (Lab) pointed to the 14,000 people who had engaged with ATT over the last two years and suggested the theatre had an ambition to serve the borough and beyond nationally and internationally.

Families chief Cllr Nicole Meardon (Lab, Sutton) described ATT as a ‘fantastic’ organisation which offered amazing productions. “This will give Ellesmere Port a new lease of life,” she believed. “I really really hope we will get this funding.” Cllr Gittins added: “This is almost a once in a lifetime.”

The cabinet heard that without the investment Whitby Hall would become a redundant building in the prominent park.