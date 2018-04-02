Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Ellesmere Port sixth former has Oxford in her reach.

Zoe Butler, current head girl at the University Church of England Academy (UCEA), has beaten off stiff competition to be offered a place to study English at the world class university. The offer comes with the added bonus of a fully funded foundation year.

Staff and students at the Whitby Road academy say they are ‘extremely proud’ of the achievements of the Year 13 student.

The University of Oxford paid for Zoe to travel down and stay overnight at Lady Margaret Hall, which is the college Zoe will be learning at and living in.

Zoe was required to prepare a piece of poetry analysis to discuss during the rigorous interview and was one of only two candidates chosen, from over 300 applicants, to receive the fully funded tutoring.

Already described as ‘a positive role model’ within the school through her commitment to the role of head girl, Zoe is now said by the academy to be ‘a shining example of what students at UCEA can achieve through hard work, dedication and the right support’.

The academy will now continue to back Zoe in her bid to achieve the grades required to make her life changing opportunity a reality.

Zoe said: “The academy has been instrumental on this journey and every time I’ve doubted myself they’ve believed in me and it has really paid off.

“I’m so grateful to be able to say ‘I’ll be attending Oxford in September to study English’ as it has always been a subject I’ve loved and where I can always let my imagination flow.

“In the future, I hope to complete my degree and then enrol on to a four-year training programme to become a social researcher in the House of Commons.”

She added: “The academy has given me so many opportunities to really develop myself and find where my interests lie and I think that the enthusiasm I had came through in my interview and was one of the reasons why I was selected.

“I’m extremely thankful that all of the staff have been behind me every step of the way and I can definitely say it has paid off.”

Vicky Da Silva, assistant principal at the academy and head of the sixth form, said: “We are so pleased for Zoe and look forward to seeing her reap the benefits of all of her hard work and determination. This is an excellent experience for her on her road to a successful future career.

“She thoroughly deserves this opportunity and we are committed to ensuring she achieves her full potential.”

Oxford is the oldest English speaking university in the world.