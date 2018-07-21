Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new photography competition has been launched in Ellesmere Port.

Mayor Karen Shore was on hand to announce the initiative intended to celebrate business in the town, said to be building a reputation as a magnet for companies to succeed.

The launch took place at specialist engineering business Thyson Technology which provides gas analysis solutions for process industries worldwide.

Cllr Shore said: “It was a pleasure to launch the photography competition at Thyson Technology, particularly as the theme this year is promoting business in Ellesmere Port.

“I would like to encourage photographers across the town to consider entering the competition. Whether you are a beginner or a budding David Bailey we want to see your photos depicting all aspects of business life in the town.”

Mike Braddock, managing director at Thyson’s said: “We are delighted to help Cheshire West and Chester Council launch this year’s ‘Celebrating Business in Ellesmere Port’ competition.

“Whilst the town is well known for its industrial heritage and motor manufacturing, the recent urbanisation of Cheshire Oaks and its surrounding areas has seen businesses of all sectors and sizes thrive.

“More companies than ever are operating out of Ellesmere Port and this is excellent for the local economy. Thyson Technology have traded in Ellesmere Port for over a decade now and with a move to Helix Park scheduled for September we will be trading in Ellesmere Port for many years to come.”

Local award winning professional photographer Adrian Waine took the photograph of the mayor visiting the company. Cheshire College South and West was also present taking the opportunity with a student to take photographs inside the firm’s premises.

The competition runs until September 10. To enter people should send their images in jpeg format to: ellesmereportsp@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk.

Marks and Spencer gift vouchers will be awarded to the winners with a first prize of £200, a second prize of £75 and a third prize of £25. In the young people category there is a first prize of £100.

For further information visit the notice board on the website of the Ellesmere Port Photographic Society or email Jochem.hollestelle@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk.