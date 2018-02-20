Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An industrial dispute in Ellesmere Port has reached an amicable conclusion.

Last month workers at Sutton Tankers backed strike action in a dispute over what was said to be ‘inferior pay and conditions’.

Unite the Union said the company was seeking to dismiss more than 30 workers, including tanker drivers and fitters, at the Eastham Refinery Ltd bitumen plant on North Road and at Thomas Hardie Commercials on Bridges Road and re-engage them on inferior contracts. Members had voted 100% for strike action on a 97% turnout according to the union.

Unite urged Sutton Tankers’ management team to take the proposals off the table and negotiate to resolve the dispute and avert strike action.

But a picket at the refinery saw visits by both Ellesmere Port and Neston MP Justin Madders (Lab) and Unite general secretary Len McCluskey. An unsuccessful high court action by the company saw an injunction against the picket overturned, described as ‘a key legal victory’ concerning the right to picket during strike action according to Unite.

A statement by Sutton Tankers now reveals, however: “The dispute between Suttons Tankers and the company’s bitumen drivers based at Eastham has reached an amicable conclusion. An agreement was reached on Friday February 9 following a series of productive discussions between Suttons and Unite.”

The firm’s managing director Michael Cundy said: “I am pleased that we have managed to resolve this situation which was difficult for all involved.

“We have managed to agree a position with our workforce which enables them to continue to work on this contract and positions our customer to compete in this very competitive sector.”