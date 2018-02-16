Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Ellesmere Port high school is looking forward to a major £2.7m uplift.

North west based John Turner Construction has won a contract for a single-storey music and technology block at The Whitby High School on Sycamore Drive funded through the borough council.

The works include the design and build of the extension, at the rear of the school’s Overpool building, with two new covered walkways across a courtyard to provide a link to existing areas of the school.

The Overpool building was originally constructed in 1959 and operated as Ellesmere Port Grammar School according to the contractor.

In 1963 it became a boy’s grammar school with a girls grammar school being built nearby and named the Sycamore building.

The schools then became Whitby Comprehensive in 1974 followed by a reorganisation in the 80s resulting in The Whitby High School being created.

Turners say the new build, costing £1.9m, will blend in with the school’s existing accommodation and blue colour theme.

There will be domed sun pipes providing natural daylight and windcatchers for ventilation. Acoustic panelling will protect the design and technology classrooms from the music department.

Headteacher Bryn Heeley says the buff bricked building will house four new technology rooms, three new music suites and associated practice rooms.

In addition six science labs will be relocated and refurbished to bring all 12 science specialist rooms at the school together whilst a new suite of 10 humanities rooms will be constructed in the Overpool building itself bringing the total investment in the uplift to £2.7m.

The firm, which has bases in Liverpool, Manchester and Preston, has already started work and says the phased construction works will enable the school to remain fully open and occupied throughout the project.

Mr Heeley added: “This commitment by Cheshire West and Chester Council in updating our facilities is most welcomed and will allow the removal of some of our ageing temporary buildings.”

Whitby High is described by Ofsted as a ‘Good’ school with more than 1,500 pupils including more than 200 in the sixth form at the most recent inspection.