The headteacher of the Oaks Academy in Crewe has spoken of her ‘immense pride’ of the hard work shown by pupils which represent the steady improvements being made by the school.

Emma Hooley said: “I am immensely proud of our year 11 students. The hard work and commitment they have shown throughout the year has proved to ‘pay off’ when it counts.

“For the second year running, our results demonstrate the steady improvements we are making as a school and demonstrate that our pupils are well equipped to go on to follow a range of different pathways post 16.

“Individuals of note are Hannah Wallace, who achieved Grade 8 in six of her subjects as well as a Distinction* in her Catering qualification and Charlotte Kay who has battled adversity, in the face of her being registered as Blind, and walked away with Grade 9 in English Literature and History as well as four other subjects between Grade 5 and 8.”

Chair of Trustees Fintan Bradley said: “This year’s results demonstrates that the school continues to make progress. There have been some great individual results and pleasing progress for the school as a whole.”