A CREWE company which has been operating without authorisation for three years faces closure after Cheshire East refused planning permission because the noise it generates has made the lives of nearby residents a misery.

Pegasus Mechanical Services Ltd, a steel fabrication company, has been operating on the site of the former Northern Dairy premises on Groby Road since March 2015 without planning permission.

On Wednesday Cheshire East’s southern planning committee considered three retrospective applications from the company - one for permission to change the use of the premises from milk dairy storage and distribution to metal fabrication; the second asking for permission for a new steel framed workshop - which has already been built and is being used - and the third, to change of use of part of the former dairy office into a nine bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO) for workers employed by the firm.

All three applications were refused - because of the impact of the noise levels on nearby residents.

No-one from the company turned up at the meeting to speak in favour of the applications.

Cllr Andrew Kolker was surprised the company had not suggested more acceptable noise mitigation measures when the stakes were so high.

“I think it would a total shame just to close this business down, which is effectively what we’re proposing, without absolutely scrutinising all the possibilities,” he said.

“The noise consultants retained by the applicant - they suggest filling gaps and holes in the fabric of the building, plastic internal curtains and having the existing openings shut when the premises are open. These are pretty rudimentary measures, I’m surprised they haven’t come up with high acoustic fencing down that boundary at least. ..

“The failure to address this acoustic problem is the closure of the business, so I would have thought at least that possibility would have been examined.”

The committee heard from planning consultant Lucy Furber, who was representing a number of the neighbours objecting to the application, that the biggest problem was no-one knew when or when there was going to be a loud noise - which was not only a problem for nearby residents but also the nearby manege.

“Late last year a sudden burst of noise generated from Pegasus Operations spooked a horse that a client of [the] commercial livery was riding. This caused an accident resulting in a trip to A&E,” she said.

The committee was told the company often started working before 7am and didn’t finish until after 8pm.

Having refused the first two applications - the change of use and the retrospective permission for the new steel workshop - the committee then considered the application for the change of use to an HMO for workers.

Ms Furber had said the development offered no local employment opportunities because ‘the employer employs workers from Eastern Europe predominantly and they just come over as and when they’re needed’.

The council’s planning officers again recommended refusal on the grounds the noise levels from the working practices would be detrimental to people living in the HMO.

All three applications were unanimously refused.