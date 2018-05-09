Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Activists demanding a final say on the terms of the Brexit deal again took to Chester’s streets.

Chester for Europe, which is actively campaigning for the UK to remain a full member of the EU, says it has helped hundreds of members of the public to write to their MPs demanding a people’s vote on the final terms.

Supporters were out in the city with what they describe as their ‘largest ever group of activists’ sporting postcards for MPs while another pro-EU group made a separate bold statement at the famous Chester Clock as half-marathon runners passed underneath.

Around 30 activists are said to have spoken with members of the public outside the Town Hall and at the Chester Cross encouraging hundreds to pen postcards to their MP.

The postcards, addressed to MPs, express concern over the negotiations and demand a final say for the people over any final Brexit deal.

(Image: Pete Fryer)

The group’s previous activities included a ‘brexitometer gauge’ and a street poll on whether people trust politicians on the deal.

They claim to have ‘garnered many hundreds of supporters from Chester and surrounding areas worried about the Government’s current course.

The group plans further events across the summer including a ‘grass roots get together’ on Saturday, June 30.

Founder member and activist Noel McGlinchey said: “It is great to see so many members of the public joining our campaign and just how many people have written to their MP as a result of this weekend’s event.

(Image: Pete Fryer)

“Our group has already had thousands of conversations with people from all over the country regarding their concerns over the direction of the Brexit negotiations. “We have spoken to people from as far afield as Devon, Scotland, Cumbria and London all expressing concern at the lack of progress towards a sensible Brexit deal. “Chester gets many visitors from across the country which enables us to gauge the mood of the nation. This week alone we have sent postcards to 35 MPs including Nadine Dorries, Ian Duncan Smith and Frank Field.

“For these reasons it is important we have a say on the terms of the final Brexit deal. The people want to take back control of their democracy.”

Fellow campaigner and Chester for EU member Yvonne Hall added: “I have spoken now with many people who cite a wide variety of concerns over what Brexit means. What is clear is that nothing is clear.

“I spoke with one disabled lady who told me of her concern that although the Leave campaign promised money for the NHS many involved appear to have interests in privatised healthcare.

“People are appalled at how differently things are turning out versus what they were promised. All of which underlines the case for a proper say on the final Brexit deal.”

She added: “We will be continuing our campaign across the summer to ensure our representatives know the views of the people of Chester on this issue.”

Further details of Chester for Europe’s plans can be find through the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/chesterforeurope .