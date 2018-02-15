Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester designer Matthew O’Brien has announced that his ground-breaking fashion show will return for a second year in the historic setting of Chester Cathedral.

Following rave reviews, Matthew has doubled the size of this year’s show to encompass the overwhelming support for what is fast becoming the premier fashion event in the North West.

Matthew has shown collections on the runways of London and Paris and received coveted awards for his couture designs. With the launch of his inaugural show, he realised a long-term ambition to make high-end fashion accessible to a wider audience.

Last year, the Cathedral’s atmospheric South Transept played host to more than 300 fashionistas, VIPs and members of the media who were wowed by Matthew’s creative vision, innovative designs and use of unconventional fabrics.

With some amazing sponsors on board, this year’s Cathedral Couture show on Saturday, February 24 is not to missed. Situated in the cathedral’s magnificent nave, Matthew’s cutting-edge designs will be modelled on a 200 ft catwalk with live entertainment from Sing Out gospel choir who will be performing throughout the evening.

Matthew will be showing two collections on the evening with an interval in-between. He will be showing his ready to wear pieces along with samples of bespoke made to measure. The second half of the show will consist of bridal looks along with some of his couture evening dresses.

He is joining forces with a number of sponsors to bring the show to life playing on all your senses, with Spring Bank Manchester on-board to dress the venue.

The show starts at 7.30pm as models walk under a canopy of floral and chandeliers suspended four meters above your head. The venue will filled with the luxurious fragrances of Owen Drew Candles.

Guests will enjoy pre-show entertainment with a fully stocked bar, prosecco and canapes, while a VIP after-party will be held from 10pm at 1539 with a champagne reception.

Proceeds from the evening will be donated to Matthew’s nominated charity, the Lady Taverners Cheshire and North Wales in support of their charitable causes.

Matthew said: “This year’s show is going to be absolutely amazing as we partner with Spring Bank to create a show that’s out of this world. I’m really pleased to be working closely with Lady Taverners to raise as much money as possible for such an amazing cause.”

Tickets priced from £20 (including a goody bag) are limited and can be purchased online www.mattobrien.co.uk/show-tickets