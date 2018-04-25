Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The centenary of the RAF is flying into the Cheshire Military Museum.

A new exhibition entitled RAF100 – The RAF in 100 Items, celebrating the landmark anniversary for the Royal Air Force, opened on Friday, April 20, in the museum at The Castle, Chester.

The displays reflect on 100 years of the Royal Air Force and include a Royal Flying Corps uniform as well as modern items with a local twist on the county of Cheshire.

Andy Manktelow, museum director, said: “We are delighted to be able to put on an exhibition that shows the importance of the Royal Air Force and its contribution to national security over the past 100 years.

“The exhibition allows the visitor to look at aspects of the history of the RAF and view some rare items, particularly the Royal Flying Corps uniform and a number of personal items loaned to the museum for this exhibition.

“It is one of the few in the Cheshire area so I would encourage people to come along.”

The exhibition runs until June 1, normal admission charges apply.

The museum is open every day from 10am to 5pm, last entry 4pm.

Displays tell the story of the Cheshire soldiers from the 17th century right through to the present day.

Visitors can follow the exploits of the regiments of Cheshire and their travels across the world, learn about the wars they fought, experience life in the trenches for a WWI soldier and immerse themselves in over 300 years of history.