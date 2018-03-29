Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester hotel just five minutes from the M56 is upping its fitness and spa facilities.

Four-star Crabwall Manor Hotel & Spa, set in 11-acres of picturesque grounds on Parkgate Road, has completed the first stage of a makeover of its offer. This has seen an upgrade of the décor and ambience in the recently relaunched gym and new pedicure chairs and nail stations to enhance the salon side of the spa.

Hotel general manager Gary Install said: “Our newly-refurbished gym opening is the first phase of a long-term plan to improve the facilities for gym members and hotel guests.

“Further investment is planned over the coming months as we are looking to attract new members and enhancing the experience for both leisure and spa visitors.”

Continuing plans for development and refurbishment, the next phase will see the addition of a fourth treatment room, improvements to the dance studio which currently hosts 10 fitness classes a week and further enhancements to the gym.

The spa, open to both hotel guests and the public, also includes an 18m indoor heated pool, a sauna, steam room and jacuzzi along with a range of treatments.

Four types of membership are available and new members and day visitors are encouraged with special offers available to existing members.

The historic 17th century manor house, which itself has had a multi million pound refurb, has 48 bedrooms and suites and hosts 80 weddings a year.