A celebration concert is to take place in memory of a much-loved and renowned figure in Chester’s music scene.

Lila Hallett, 86, passed away earlier this year. Still teaching until shortly before her death, she had been a piano teacher and accompanist since she was 17 as well as a music teacher in four Chester schools for 20 years, a lifelong accompanist to musicians for concerts and examinations and a pianist for ballet classes.

Over the years she organised numerous musical events for charitable fundraising activities including the British Heart Foundation, Friends of the Phil and the Breast Care Unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Mrs Hallett was instrumental in proposing the Young Musician of Chester competition and, as accompanist and supporter, in helping to establish the Chester Music Society Youth Choir in 1988.

For almost 40 years she was involved with the Chester Music Festival and worked as a programme secretary and committee member for Chester Music Society for more than 30 years.

Above all she devoted her life to participating in, and involving others in, music with numerous individuals and organisations in Chester owing much to her support.

She was particularly devoted to encouraging young people to play and enjoy music and contributed to the People to People Lakewood scholarship committee which chooses a talented musician each year from Chester to exchange with one from Colorado, USA.

Mrs Hallett received the Outstanding Contribution Award in Chester’s first Community and Voluntary Arts Awards in 2015. The following year she was awarded the Lady Hilary Groves Award by Making Music in 2016 for her outstanding contribution to Music in the community.

The concert, taking place in St Mary’s Creative Space on June 30 at 7.30 pm, will include local musicians Stewart Armstrong, the Bishops’ Handbell Ringers, Brenda Flanagan, John Gough, Sam Hallett-Rorke, Jeremy Heald, Louie McIver and Rachel Payne and daughter Jane Hallett, a cellist with the Halle.

The programme will include music for piano, voice, cello and handbells by Debussy, Quilter, Massenet, Rachmaninov, Bernstein and many more.

Proceeds from the evening will be used to fund a musical project in the community. Further details are available from 01244 317185.

Chester Music Society chairman David Woods said at the time: “She had an intense musical ability, with high standards, an unbridled enthusiasm and a passion for including others in music.

“Her knowledge and life long experience of the musical world enabled her to contribute in an extensive way to the musical culture in the area.

“She provided a wide range of people with an opportunity to experience and enjoy music whether participating as a player or listener.

“Her involvement as a music teacher and various committee activities enabled her to have a finger on the pulse for up and coming musicians.

“She has always ‘gone the extra mile’ in devoting far more time and energy than expected to enable people to achieve their absolute best.”

Mr Gough, senior tutor in piano at the Royal Northern College of Music, said at the time: “In my view music in Chester and district would have been much poorer without Lila’s considerable and unstinting input and foresight.”