Chester city centre has had a sparkling spring clean.

The clean-up was organised as part of Keep Britain Tidy’s annual ‘Great British Spring Clean’ campaign.

Streets, steps and shop-fronts were given a stunning wash and brush up as part of a clean-up organised by the city’s business improvement district CH1ChesterBID.

A professional cleaning service made its way around the city centre to complete the work which saw over 75 business shop-fronts and entrances cleaned overnight by the specialist contractor.

The clean-up also included the removal of chewing gum from city centre pavements and the cleaning of window sills and ledges with brand-new pigeon deterrents being installed.

Streets receiving a spruce up in the week long initiative included St John’s Street, Bridge Street Row, St Werburgh Street, Bell Tower Walk, Northgate Street Row and Watergate Row.

Nick White, city centre manager, said: “One of our key objectives is providing an outstanding city centre welcome so it’s great to once again bring this national campaign to life in our city.

“We’re incredibly lucky to have a beautiful city and along with our city centre partners we work hard to make sure we keep it as clean as we can all year round.

“But sometimes a little bit of extra elbow grease can make a big difference and we’re really pleased with the final results.”

Ristorante Sergio, the family-run Italian restaurant on St Werburgh Street, was one of the businesses to benefit from the clean-up.

General manager Samual Ripari said: “It’s great to see a spring clean campaign taking place in Chester and we’re really impressed with the work that’s taken place outside our restaurant and across the city centre.

“We’ve been in the heart of Chester for more than 30 years and we’re very proud of our history.

“We think it’s really important that we work together to do things that make the city centre more attractive to visitors and local residents so we’re really grateful to CH1ChesterBID.”

The borough council will also be starting a wider ‘street deep-clean’ in the city centre later this year.

The upcoming clean is supported by the council which will provide equipment and tools for any future volunteers.