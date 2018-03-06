Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Zoe Ball waved to the people of Chester this morning (Tuesday, March 6) as she cycled through the city centre during her gruelling 300-mile charity cycle ride across the UK.

The Radio 2 host decided to face her 'crippling fears' of the open road by cycling from her birthplace of Blackpool to her hometown of Brighton for Sport Relief.

Zoe was also spotted at Chester Cathedral hours after she embarked on the second leg of the journey which started off today in Widnes, and earlier had been in Frodsham where staff from the town's Devonshire Bakery supplied her with pies to fuel their efforts.

And while she was there she also took the time to give some motivation about endurance challenges to pupils from Frodsham C of E Primary School who are undertaking their own challenge for Sport Relief.

"We are so proud of you, whatever you can do to raise some money, you're all brilliant, every single one of you," she said.

The 47-year-old Strictly: It Takes Two host was also pictured at Castle Park Arts Centre where she posed for a picture with comedian John Bishop who had come along to show his support.

Zoe told national media she was spurred on to do the challenge to pay tribute to her late boyfriend Billy Yates who was found dead at his London flat in May last year, leaving her devastated.

She said there are many questions about supporting loved ones with mental health illnesses and that the UK, one in four people will experience a mental health problem over the course of a year.

"I lost someone very dear to me who really struggled with depression and so it was really important that I did something,’ said Zoe of the decision to take part the Sport Relief challenge.

“It was really important that I did something. Thinking of the reason I signed up for this challenging adventure will spur me on. Knowing that every penny we raise will make such a difference to so many different people’s lives is a great feeling.

“I hope that my endeavours inspire others to do something that moves them for Sport Relief, too.”

Zoe has raised more than £30,000 for Sport Relief so far. To sponsor her click here .