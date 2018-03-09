Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Local residents are invited to take part in a special tree-planting day at the Countess of Chester Country Park on Saturday, March 24.

The Land Trust, who own the country park, are part of a major partnership project to expand the woodland next to the Countess of Chester Hospital. Badged a Tree Charter event, the planting is being supported by Cheshire West and Chester Council, The Conservation Volunteers, Friends of the Countess of Chester Country Park and The Mersey Forest. Funding for the trees has also come from National Lottery Awards for All and Ovo Energy.

Volunteers are invited to drop in between 11am and 3pm to plant up to 800 trees, including oak, alder, silver birch, hornbeam, hazel, maple, crab apple and wild cherry. Anyone taking part in the event is advised to wear appropriate warm clothing and bring gloves and boots or wellies. There is no need to book.

Cllr Louise Gittins, cabinet member for communities and wellbeing said: “We’ll be planting around 13 varieties of young native broadleaf trees on the site to encourage more wildlife into the country park. It’s a great opportunity for people to get involved with an activity which enhances this wonderful green open space close to the hospital. ”

The planting is being supported by Cllr Matt Bryan, who is a member of The Mersey Forest Steering Group. The project will link in with the ongoing work to deliver The Mersey Forest’s vision to ‘get more from trees’ and make Merseyside and North Cheshire one of the best places to live in the country.

Land Trust estate manager Sarah Palgrave-Neath explained: “Since opening in September 2014, the park has become a thriving natural space for the whole community to enjoy. As well as encouraging health and recreation activities, we have improved existing wildlife habitats through tree planting, hedge laying and the creation of a reed bed.

“Creating more opportunities for people to enjoy the big outdoors chimes perfectly with the Government’s recent 25 year environment plan and Northern Forest aspirations. We know people feel happier and healthier when they’re outside, enjoying the countryside.”

Regular work parties and activities are organised by the Friends of Countess of Chester Country Park group. For more information about the tree planting event or other activities, please contact Clare Olver on 01925 816217 or e-mail clare.olver@merseyforest.org.uk.