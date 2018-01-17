Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A series of precept options are up for discussion which will shape the future of police services in the county.

Cheshire police and crime commissioner David Keane launched the new county-wide consultation on Cheshire’s police precept on January 8, the results of which could have significant ramifications for the force’s future.

Mr Keane is leading the consultation on the police precept – a key component of homeowners’ annual council tax bills – and is visiting communities across the region to gauge the views of residents and businesses on potential police precept increases.

The three-week consultation will see the commissioner visit a number of locations across the county. He will be at the Grosvenor Shopping Centre in Chester on Saturday, January 20 between 11am and 2pm.

Alternatively, residents and business owners can visit www.cheshire-pcc.gov.uk/ to have their say online.

The commissioner will also be consulting with businesses based in the county separately, and there will be a supply of leaflets and questionnaires at police help desks should people not be able to attend the events or fill in the questionnaire online.