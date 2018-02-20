Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Have you suddenly started having problems with your Freeview TV signal?

It could be down to a new 4G mobile phone transmitter being installed in your area which is interfering with reception.

Homes at risk of experiencing interference, including parts of Chester, have been sent a postcard letting them know how they can receive free help.

You can also check if you might be affected by visiting the website and typing in your postcode.

Fourth generation mobile services give people faster access to the internet on smartphones and tablets but there is a small chance that some 4G mobile signals, transmitted at 800 MHz, will cause interference to Freeview TV received via an aerial.

Satellite and cable services are not affected.

Signs of interference includes the loss of sound, pictures going blocky, freezing, the TV screen going blank or showing a ‘no signal’ message.

An organisation called at800 has been set up under government direction to manage the issue free for charge for affected households.

Those affected will be sent a free filter to fit yourself. Full instructions are included.

For advice visit the website or phone 0808 13 13 800.

Support is also offered for those aged 75 years or older, are registered blind, partially sighted or receiving certain benefits.