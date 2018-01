Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you're a fan of Harry Potter - you're definitely not going to want to miss this.

An enchanting Harry Potter-themed steam train will be coming to Greater Manchester next month, and it features a two-hour experience that is chock full of witchcraft and wizardry.

Hosted by East Lancashire Railway, the Wondrous Wizard Express to Hogwarts will let loose witches, wizards and magical creatures from the dark side and give fans an utterly spellbinding experience.

The train leaves from platform 3/4 at Bury Bolton Street Station and is here across seven dates this year, according to our sister paper The Manchester Evening News , taking families on a two-hour return trip to Rawtenstall, with a whole host of magical activities along the way.

The first one is taking place on February 15, followed by April 5, May 31, July 26, August 16 and 30 and October 25.

You'll have to go on a journey to find the missing magical artifact, stolen by a sect of sinister sorcerers - and make sure that the first day of term at the Wizard Academy goes without a hitch.

Fans of the books and films dress up in their best Harry Potter costumes - so expect to see plenty of witches, wizards and Dementors wandering around.

Food and drink will be available to purchase from the café on Platform 3/4 at Bury Bolton Street Station and from the on-train buffet.

The event is recommended for families with children aged five and over.

For tickets, costing £13 for adults and £8.50 for children, visit the website here . Kids under two go free.