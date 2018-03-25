Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents and visitors are being encouraged to line the streets to pay their respects for one of Liverpool’s most famous sons – Sir Ken Dodd.

The funeral of the legendary comedian – a Freeman of Liverpool - will take place on Wednesday, March 28, and his family and civic leaders are asking people to line the route the funeral cortege will take.

The route, which will start just after 11am, will be led by a horse-drawn hearse in a nod to Sir Ken’s father’s job as a coal merchant. It is as follows:

East Prescot Road (opposite Alder Hey Children’s Hospital)

Queens Drive (A5058) continue onto flyover

Childwall Fiveways

Queens Drive (A5058)

Allerton Maze

Allerton Road (B5180)

Smithdown Road (A562)

Ullet Road (A5089)

Croxteth Road (B5175)

Princes Road (B5175)

Catherine Street

Canning Street

Upper Duke Street

Cathedral Gate

Anglican Cathedral

The funeral will take place at Liverpool Cathedral at 1pm and, as a mark of respect, the flags at the Town Hall, St George’s Hall, Cunard Building and Central Library will be lowered for the day.

Lord Mayor of Liverpool, Cllr Malcolm Kennedy, said: “Ken was the ultimate showman, a truly unique performer and a wonderful ambassador for Liverpool. Although Wednesday will be a sombre occasion, it is an opportunity for us all to pay tribute to an unforgettable man and I can think of nothing more fitting than huge crowds lining the streets for his final act.

“The hundreds of messages in the Book of Condolence is a small indication of just how much Ken was loved and meant to the people of this city, and Anne and the family will be incredibly moved when they read them.

“There will never be another comedian like Ken, his passing marks the end of an era in British entertainment and I’m sure he’ll be tickled that the city will be putting on such a show in his honour.”

The cathedral service is open to the public to attend, but seats will only be reserved for those directly invited by the family. The rest of the seating, including the small area for disabled guests, will be allocated on a first come first served basis.

The cathedral will open its doors at midday and it is recommended people arrive early if they wish to be inside the venue.

A large screen will enable mourners outside the cathedral to see the service, and BBC Radio Merseyside will broadcast the funeral live from 1pm.

Following the service, the family will have a private interment, and they are asking people to respect their privacy at that time.

The Book of Condolence at the Town Hall will close at 5pm today (Friday, March 23). To date, nearly 1,000 messages have been written in the book which will be presented to Lady Anne, Sir Ken’s widow, after the funeral.

Anyone who can’t make it to the Town Hall can email a tribute to town.hall@liverpool.gov.uk and it will be added to the book.

Please note, there will be no parking at the cathedral on the day of the funeral, and there won’t be provision for disabled parking. Cathedral staff will be on hand to help any disabled visitors who are being dropped off.