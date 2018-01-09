Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Warmhearted wellwishers have poured more than £7,500 into a fund to help a fighting five-year-old from Ellesmere Port.

Norwich based charity Just4Children says little Harrison Williams, who lives with mum Lisa at Wellesley Avenue, had a difficult start to his life.

He was born at 23 weeks and spent seven months in hospital enduring three operations, one of which was to save his life.

During Harrison’s operation he lost oxygen to his brain and, says Lisa: “We very nearly lost him.”

This resulted in Harrison suffering from brain damage. He now has cerebral palsy, cortical visual impairment and global development delay.

Says Lisa: “Harrison is a little fighter. He is a very happy, bright, loving little boy and has defied all the odds at every turn.

“He works so hard to learn to walk. He has physio in school while we take him horse riding and swimming.

“He also attends Stick N Step, a centre to help him learn to stretch and use his arms and legs.”

Fundraising is now in progress to raise £21,000 for Harrison to have an operation called SDR to improve his muscle stiffness. It is not available on the NHS.

Lisa explains: “Harrison’s cerebral palsy affects his left arm and both legs. He is very stiff and has to have medication at night to help soften his muscles because he is in pain. The operation will help ease his pain and help him walk for longer periods.”

Just4Children says donations have reached £7,636 towards the target. These can be made through their web site.