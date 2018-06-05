Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for witnesses to an attempted robbery in Frodsham where a teenager was threatened with a knife by two other youngsters.

Officers have only just released details of the incident which happened at 7.30pm in Castle Park on Saturday, May 19.

Two young males – believed to be aged between 10 and 13 – threatened a 13-year-old boy with a knife in an attempt to steal his bike.



Police describe the first boy as white, of slim build, with slicked black hair and he spoke with an Irish accent. He was wearing a white t-shirt and green camo style trousers. The second boy is described as white, slim, he also spoke with an Irish accent, had a grey shaven head and was wearing a black vest, white shorts and black trainers.

PC Ashley Tether said: “I would like to reassure the local community that we are doing everything we can to trace the two boys involved in this incident, which at this stage appears to be isolated. The victim was left very shaken by what happened. Fortunately he was not injured but the outcome could have been far worse.

“We are investigating what has happened and would appeal for anyone with any information, which can help us to identify those involved, or anyone who was in the area at the time and has seen anything significant to come forward.

“If you have any information about this incident then please call Cheshire police on 101 quoting IML 68864, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”