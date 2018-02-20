Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young tearaway has been handed a criminal behaviour order after causing misery for the residents of Blacon through repeated anti-social behaviour.

The 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, committed a string of offences including use of threatening and intimidating language and behaviour, trespassing on people’s property and throwing stones and objects at building, cars and people.

Police and partner agencies made multiple attempts to address the issue but were left with no alternative but to make an application for a criminal behaviour order.

The order, which was granted at Chester Magistrates’ Court on January 19, 2018, prevents the teenager from undertaking a number of actions, including:

■ Use language or behaviour, or do anything to people, or in front of people that would cause them to be threatened or intimidated.

■ Trespass on anyone’s property without their permission. This includes sitting on walls, running in and out of the front area or garden of properties or climbing on a roof.

■ Throw any stone, object, or any other missile or projectile at any people, vehicles, buildings or shops.

The teenager must also take part in prearranged sessions with the Youth Justice Service. If he is found to have broken the order in any way he risks being detained in custody.

Officers from Chester Local Policing Unit and Cheshire West and Chester Community Safety team will be working closely over the coming months to ensure that the order is nor breached.

Sam Chapman, Cheshire West and Chester community safety officer, said: “Criminal behaviour orders are preventative measures. They are made to prevent the individual from committing offences to protect the community from further harm being caused.

“In the case of this young man, he has shown little consideration at all for other people, despite repeated interventions by both police and partners. He has simply continued his behaviour despite these repeated attempts and has caused anti-social behaviour for a number of people and families in the community of Blacon. This criminal behaviour order is absolutely necessary to protect the public.”

Sergeant Graham Davis, of Chester Local Policing Unit, said: “Anti-social behaviour can cause significant concern and fear within communities. Such behaviour will not be tolerated in Chester and robust action will be taken against anyone who breaks the law.”

“In relation to this young man, the police and partner agencies have worked hard to support him. Despite having had multiple opportunities to change his behaviour, he has failed to do so, leaving us with no option but to apply for court orders.

“Applying for court orders is always the last resort, but the public of Blacon should be allowed to go about their daily business without having to be subject to offensive behaviour from people who simply cannot behave in a reasonable manner.”