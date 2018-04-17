Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 19-year-old woman is recovering in hospital after falling from a railway bridge from where she had been talked down earlier in the day.

The teenager fell from the railway bridge crossing Mill Lane, Bache, in Chester , about 6.20pm on Friday (April 13).

She was taken to the major trauma centre at Aintree Hospital where she is being treated for serious injuries but miraculously is expected to make a full recovery.

Questions will be asked how the woman was able to get herself on top of the bridge for the second time that day having been talked down just three hours earlier when she was detained under the Mental Health Act.

North West Ambulance Service , who sent a rapid response vehicle and ambulance to the scene, said the patient suffered leg and back injuries after 'falling from height' but was conscious and talking.

In accordance with best practice, she was taken directly to the major trauma centre by road ambulance even though the Countess of Chester Hospital is only round the corner.

Cheshire Police spokesman Neil Bellis explained the sequence of events on Friday in a statement issued today (Tuesday).

He said: “At 2.52pm on Friday 13 April, police were called to a bridge on Mill Lane, Chester, following concerns for the welfare of a 19-year-old woman.

“Emergency services attended the scene and a road and rail closure was temporarily put in place. Officers spoke with the woman and at 3.23pm she came down off the bridge.

“The woman was subsequently detained under the Mental Health Act and taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital to be assessed.”

He added: “At 6.21pm police were called to Mill Lane following another call regarding concerns for the welfare of a woman. Police attended the scene and tried to speak to the woman.

“Shortly after their arrival, and despite the efforts of those in attendance, the woman fell from the bridge. She sustained serious injuries and is currently in Aintree Hospital receiving treatment.”

The Chronicle has asked the NHS for a comment.