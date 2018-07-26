Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Children from four high schools across Cheshire gathered at the University of Chester’s Thornton Science Park to become rocket scientists for the day.

The University of Chester’s Faculty of Science and Engineering teamed up with Starchaser Industries to provide the one-day science workshop for the children in Years 9 and 10.

The children were from Christleton International Studio in Chester; The Grange School, Runcorn; Sandymoor School, Runcorn; and Whitby High School in Ellesmere Port.

They travelled to Thornton Science Park to design, build and launch their own model rocket, powered by real rocket fuel.

A series of spectacular experiments demonstrated how forces and basic physical laws apply to the challenge of space flight, as well as the importance of chemistry for rocket propellants. Skybolt, a flight test rocket for Starchaser, was also on Campus to provide the children with a close-up view of a real flight experience.

Starchaser’s Rocket Propulsion Lab also provided interactive demonstrations, videos and activities, to show the company’s development of rocket engines.

This all helped students to understand the complexities and challenges of reaching space.

Feedback from students who attended included: “It was fun and never boring.”

“There was lots of practical work and I listened to lots of new and interesting things.”

“It was amazing.”

Angela Lupton, HE STEM co-ordinator at the University of Chester, said: “This is a great opportunity for students to put some of the science and engineering that they learn in school into practice by designing and building their own rockets.

“This is a brilliant day for them, and they enjoy the activities involved – with most giving the experience an ‘excellent’ rating in their feedback forms.”