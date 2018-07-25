Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Emergency services were called to a Northwich shopping centre after a young man was tragically found dead earlier today.

Cheshire police were called to the shopping centre shortly after 6am.

Police spokeswoman Rachel Hayes confirmed: "At 6.02am today (Wednesday, July 25) police were called to Northwich Retail Park in Manchester Road following reports of a sudden death.

"On arrival officers discovered the body of a man in his 30s.

"Detectives established there are no suspicious circumstances and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Northwich Retail Park is positioned on the A559 Manchester Road east of the town centre and comprises eight units including Next, Argos, Peacocks, Sports Direct, Currys PC World, Bensons for Beds, Carpetright and B&Q.