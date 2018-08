The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 12-year-old girl has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a collision with a vehicle in Ellesmere Port.

The accident involving a child and a car in Overpool Road was reported about 2.08pm.

The air ambulance was scrambled along with a road ambulance from North West Ambulance Service.

The casualty was flown to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool with what are described as 'serious' injuries.