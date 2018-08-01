Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young Chester woman, who recently spent 10 weeks volunteering in India, is now using the skills she developed overseas to help out in the UK.

Lizzie Bellman, 24, travelled to India with international development organisation Restless Development, as part of the UK government funded International Citizen Service (ICS) programme.

She worked alongside young volunteers from India and the UK on a sustainable development project.

Lizzie also lived with a local host family, so that she was fully immersed into the community and could gain a better understanding of the challenges people there face.

Lizzie said: “Our team worked in Tamil Nadu, India to reach out to young people in cities and rural areas.

“We taught sessions in schools and community centres in partnership with local Indian volunteers, who helped us to provide information on topics like looking after the environment, clean water, sanitation, causes and prevention of disease and menstrual health.

“We also worked with women’s groups to provide support and a safe space to talk about menstruation and hygiene, which is still a taboo subject for many women and girls.

“I had an incredible time in India, and I really felt that our project was making a difference in the community.

“One of our biggest results was getting five new toilets built in homes.

“We travelled to the more remote communities, many of whom aren’t aware of the importance of using a toilet, and we informed about the local government grant which they could access to have a toilet built.

“We helped them collect their documents and went to the government office on their behalf, leading to five homes receiving toilets for the first time.”

ICS allows young people aged 18-25 to contribute to sustainable development projects in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Lizzie is now using the skills she developed overseas to carry out an ‘Action At Home’ project back in the UK.

The ‘Action at Home’ project is a key part of the ICS programme, and means that UK communities benefit directly from the experiences of ICS volunteers.

Lizzie said: “My ICS placement was a real eye-opener, and now I’m back I’m keen to help out in my own community.

“I am going to be working with SHARE Aid, a charity based in Mold and Chester who provide aid to the homeless locally as well as refugees out in Syria and Greece.

“It’s a real privilege to be able to work with people who are living in such difficult circumstances, and I hope I can use my ICS training to make a difference at home.

“I think it’s so important that young people get involved in projects like this – more than half the world’s population is under 25, so we’re the ones with the power to change things!

“I’d really encourage other young people to apply for ICS - it will change your life!”

ICS is funded by UK aid, so young people don’t need cash, qualifications or work experience to take part, just the desire to make a difference to the lives of some of the world’s poorest communities.

Before she left for India, Lizzie raised £871 for Restless Development, which will ensure that communities in developing countries can continue to benefit from the work of volunteers.

Felicity Morgan, director of ICS, said: “It’s really inspiring to hear about the fantastic work Lizzie is doing.

“We’re incredibly proud that UK aid is supporting young Brits to bring about positive change in some of the world’s poorest communities.

“As an organisation working on the frontline against poverty, VSO sees how people across Britain play an important role in delivering UK aid.

“From the NHS and Army helping end the Ebola crisis, to the millions who generously donate, and the contribution we all make through taxes, together we are all making the world a fairer, safer place.”

To find out more about ICS or to apply, visit www.volunteerics.org .