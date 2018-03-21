Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have released an image of a second man they want to question after criminals tricked their way into a Northwich pensioner’s home.

The incident began when a male called at the Prospect Drive property about 12.20pm on Friday, December 1, 2017, offering to carry out work on the roof.

Then the elderly homeowner was persuaded to let him inside and as they spoke in the kitchen another man secretly entered the house before searching rooms upstairs.

Fortunately the pair fled empty-handed when a visitor called round.

Last month police released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the distraction burglary and now they have released a photo of a second man they are keen to trace.

Detective Constable Paul Matchett said: “This was a callous crime in which a vulnerable man was targeted in his own home.

“We are determined to catch the offenders and bring them to justice and I urge anyone with information that may be able to help with our investigation to come forward.

“We are particularly keen to speak to the men in the images. If you recognise them, know who they are, see them around or have any information regarding their whereabouts please call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 351 of 1 December 2017, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

A 48-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of burglary in relation to this incident has been released without charge.