Police have released an image of a man they want to question after criminals tricked their way into a Northwich pensioner’s home.

The incident began when a male called at the Prospect Drive property about 12.20pm on Friday, December 1, 2017, offering to carry out work on the roof.

Then the elderly homeowner was persuaded to let him inside and as they spoke in the kitchen another man secretly entered the house before searching rooms upstairs.

Fortunately the pair fled empty-handed when a visitor called round.

Detective Constable Paul Matchett said: “We are determined to bring the men who targeted a vulnerable man in his own home to justice.

“This was a callous crime and I urge anyone with information that may help with our ongoing investigation to come forward.

“We are particularly keen to speak to the man in the image. He is believed to be travelling around so if you see him or have any information regarding his whereabouts please call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 351 of 1 December 2017, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

DC Matchett has also offered advice to householders about what to do in similar circumstances.

He said: “I would also like to take this opportunity to urge people not to let anyone you don’t know into your home who calls unexpectedly. If you choose to open your door make sure you have it on the chain and ask for identification.

“If the caller doesn’t show identification simply close the door.

“If they do show identification check that it is genuine by calling the phone number provided while they wait outside behind a closed front door.

“Don’t let someone in if you have any doubts about them being genuine. Instead ask them to come back another time when you are not alone.”

For further crime reduction advice, visit the Cheshire Police website .