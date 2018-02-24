Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Freeview viewers in Cheshire may need to retune their TV equipment on March 7 to continue watching some programmes.

Some Freeview channels are moving to new airwaves to allow for the future development of new mobile broadband services.

Following a decision by Government, transmitters across the UK are being updated region by region as part of a major engineering programme being carried out between now and 2020.

The required changes will begin at the Winter Hill transmitter shortly after midnight and some Freeview channels will be off-air overnight until 6am.

After this, any viewers receiving their TV signal from here who find they are missing channels can retune. Satellite and cable TV are not affected.

Around 2.6m homes are served by this transmitter.

Freeview will be running an information campaign to prepare people for the change, including advertising and on-screen messages.

Further updates will take place at Winter Hill in the next two years as engineering work is completed in neighbouring areas, freeing up airwaves to allow other essential changes.

Viewers will see a reminder to retune on their TV screens if they are affected.

Retuning should be straightforward and some TV equipment will retune automatically.

Anyone who needs advice, or who finds they are still missing services after retuning, can visit the Freeview website at www.freeview.co.uk/tvchanges or contact the Freeview Advice Line free on 0808 100 0288.

Some older aerials may need to be replaced to continue receiving all channels.

Help may be available for viewers where this is the case.

Further information is available online at www.freeview.co.uk/tvchanges .