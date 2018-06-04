Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for help in tracing a man who went missing in Malpas .

Michael Clarkson, 43, from Shotton in Flintshire, was last seen on Sunday, June 3, at a family barbecue on Tilston Road.

Mr Clarkson is described as 5ft 10in tall, of medium build, with dark, cropped hair, a slightly receding hairline and is clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a red/maroon coloured t-shirt, which could have a small Nike logo on the chest, blue jeans and blue trainers.

He was also wearing a beige hat with a large brim and a cord that ties beneath the chin.

Inspector Jen Kent said: “This is completely out of character for Michael and we are currently carrying out a number of searches in the local area - including air support - in a bid to trace him.

“I would ask anyone who knows where Michael is or who may have seen someone fitting this description to contact police as we are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“I would also appeal directly to Michael to contact us. Your family are very worried about you and they just want you to come home.”

Anyone with any information is urged to call Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident IML 83265.