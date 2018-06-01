Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

RSPCA officers are hoping to track down the owner of two rabbits found stranded at a motorway service station on the M56 .

The two brown and white adult rabbits were found in a blue plastic carrier near a hedge at Chester Services, junction 14, Elton , near Chester , about 9am on Saturday (26 May).

A member of the public spotted the bunnies and contacted the RSPCA whose animal welfare officer (AWO) Katie Glenn collected the rabbits.

She said: “We don’t know at this stage if the rabbits were abandoned or if they were genuinely left behind by accident, possibly when someone was clearing things out of the car or something like that. It does seem a strange place to dump some rabbits so we are hopeful that there is an owner out there looking for them.

“Both rabbits were in a good condition and were inside a carrier with some paper and straw. They have now been taken to the RSPCA Greater Manchester Animal Hospital where they will be kept for seven days to see if an owner comes forward.

“It would be a lovely ending to see them reunited with their owners but sadly the rabbits have not been microchipped so if anybody recognises them, or saw anything which may help us trace their owner, please contact the inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

This week the RSPCA and other charities are raising awareness of the needs of rabbits during Rabbit Awareness Week (June 2-10). For more information, visit the website .

