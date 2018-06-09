Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fancy working in your very own version of Downton Abbey?

Well, you just might be able to do that as The Eaton Estate is recruiting a housekeeping assistant to work in a 'large family home' on the palatial Eaton Park in Eccleston, near Chester.

Eaton Hall, which has been the country house of the Grosvenor family since the 15th century, is currently occupied by the Duchess of Westminster and is a private residence not open to the public although the gardens are open three days each year for charity.

Looking for more local jobs? Try Fish4Jobs

The advertisement states that the successful candidate for the job would work alongside other household staff including butlers, and needs to be 'hands on, flexible and happy to work in a professional family home'.

Key responsibilities would include providing a professional service to family members and any guests, undertaking major cleaning projects and ensuring the house meets the highest standards of cleanliness.

The full time role, which is required to start ASAP, also includes limited to occasional preparation of breakfast, wardrobe and clothing management, assisting with event organising and with family pets.

A 'good salary', non-contributory pension and an 'excellent working environment' would be some of the benefits of the role.

For more information and to apply, click here.