Another bank bites the dust as the Yorkshire has announced it will be closing its Ellesmere Port branch this summer.

The bank is looking to bring the shutters down at the town’s branch at 5-7 Marina Drive on Monday, June 18 with the Birkenhead branch - a distant 12 miles away - taking over.

Six other branch closures elsewhere in the country are also proposed.

An angry Ellesmere Port and Neston MP Justin Madders (Lab) has already slammed the move as ‘a kick in the teeth’ and points out there has been no consultation.

The Yorkshire, owned by the independent CYBG banking group in Glasgow, says: “The number of transactions which take place in branches is falling year on year with more and more customers only using the branch when they want to speak with us about a significant life event such as arranging an overdraft or a mortgage.

“However, our branches continue to remain a vital part of what we do. In this fast changing environment it is important that we are able to balance the mix of digital services available to our customers with continuing to make the right investments in our network, ensuring that branches meet the needs of our customers in terms of service, convenience and advice.

“We have therefore had to take the difficult decision to close a number of branches including Ellesmere Port branch. This decision has been reached after considerable thought and analysis which includes input from local management.”

The bank adds: “Over the next few months we will continue to work with our customers and the community to ensure appropriate services are in place to support our customers’ banking needs and ensure there is sufficient access to local banking services.

“The outcome of this activity will be provided to our customers and wider community members in advance of the branch closure.”

In reaching any decision to close or not the bank says that ‘as well as use of the branch, we looked at how local customers, including potentially vulnerable groups and business customers, will be able to continue to access banking facilities after the branch closes’.

Aspects include the overall number of customers visiting the branch, the number of other Yorkshire Bank branches in the area, the distance to the nearest Yorkshire Bank branch and the change in the number of banking transactions taking place in the branch.

Also taken into account are public transport links, the availability of alternatives such as telephone, internet and mobile banking, the availability of cash machines and access to other banks in the local area and the availability of banking services at the local Post Office.

The branch is also said to be ‘in need of significant investment’ and the Yorkshire has considered the costs of upgrading against potential future usage.

The assessment continues: “There is no main high street in the town, and no main brand high street stores, however there are a number of other banks within a few minutes walk of the branch.

“Reasons that influenced the decision to close the branch include the local Post Office is nearby at Wellington Road and provides personal and business customers with an alternative way to do their day to day banking transactions such as cash withdrawals and paying in cash and cheques.

“There are other ATMs in the area that are free to use. Our internet, telephone and mobile banking channels allow customers to complete the majority of day to day banking transactions such as balance checks, view transactions, transfer funds between accounts, pay bills and cancel/amend regular payments or even pay in a cheque on the go.

“Customers are also able to use our mobile apps to make external payments through a number of different options and we are continuing to invest in our digital banking services with the first phase of online account opening for our internet channel recently introduced.

“Should a customer wish to use a branch for general advice or to discuss a product, Birkenhead branch is 12 miles away and there are a further two branches within 20 miles.

“Information on our products and services is also available through our 24 hour contact centre number 0800 456 1247.”

The Yorkshire adds: “A number of other bank branches remain in the town.”

Meanwhile Mr Madders has reacted after the ‘sudden decision’ to close the branch without consultation.

The Yorkshire informed the MP of their decision in an email and confirmed that the new branch for local customers will be Birkenhead, over 12 miles away from Marina Drive.

Mr Madders immediately called on the bank to pause the planned closure until a full consultation has been undertaken with personal and business customers.

He describes the assessment published on the Yorkshire Bank web site as ‘lacking in detail, inaccurate and frankly a complete waste of time’ referring to the claim there is no main high street in the town and no main brand high street stores.

“The branch is in fact located on Ellesmere Port high street on the same row as a number of high street brands,” he insists.

Mr Madders said: “This decision is a kick in the teeth to the many loyal customers who the bank did not even bother to consult before arriving at this decision.

“Some people locally have used the bank for many years, surely they deserve better than this.

“However, from the impact assessment, it doesn’t look like the person making this decision has even been to Ellesmere Port.”

He continued: “The planned closure will impact most on elderly and vulnerable residents who will now have to either change their bank or travel over 12 miles to Birkenhead.

“The report from the bank said that the branch and Birkenhead along with two others were within 20 miles so were reasonable alternatives for customers.

“The other two are in Widnes and Warrington, they clearly have no idea how long it would take to get to these places on public transport.”

The MP concluded: “Once again we have seen a bank callously disrespecting its customers with a mockery of an assessment.

“We desperately need much more support for our town centres and for the big banks to show a bit more care for the communities they are meant to serve.”

The Yorkshire told the Chronicle it is committing £350m to develop integrated digital, mobile, telephone and branch services for customers.

A spokesperson said: “The bank’s first priority is to our customers and we will be working closely with impacted customers and relevant stakeholders to ensure that the transition to their new branch is as smooth as possible.”

She added: “Posters will be placed in each affected branch advising customers of the impending changes.

“Written notification will be sent at least 12 weeks before any branch closes providing details to customers on the alternative ways of continuing to manage their accounts, including nearest branches, ATMs and Post Office counters which Yorkshire Bank customers can use for day-to-day banking.”

The Yorkshire adds that it intends to find roles for branch staff who are affected either within other branches or elsewhere in the bank wherever possible.

A ‘small number’ will be at risk of redundancy and subject to redeployment. All staff affected by the changes will be ‘fully supported’.