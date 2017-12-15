Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Even more wintry showers are set to hit Chester and Ellesmere Port overnight as temperatures plummet again.

In a week of multiple weather warnings, the Met Office has issued another severe alert for ice for the region from 5pm today (Friday, December 15) to 11am tomorrow (Saturday, December 16).

But forecasters say the weather may not be as bad as it has been earlier on this week, when Chester was blanketed in snow.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Ice will be a hazard in places on Friday evening and Saturday morning.

"The extent of hazards looks like being somewhat lower than preceding days, but where wintry showers fall, or there is still patchy snowcover, icy stretches are likely on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths."