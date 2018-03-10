Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the bosses of Northwich ’s Business Improvement District believes 2018 will be the best year yet for the town.

Jane Hough insists Northwich is on the up thanks to new businesses opening up and increased footfall.

“There are a lot of reasons to be optimistic about Northwich at the moment,” said Jane.

“Eleven new businesses have started trading in the town in the last 12 months across a number of sectors, further increasing the diversity and uniqueness of Northwich’s offering to shoppers.

“More businesses are set to open here in 2018 too which shows that traders believe in Northwich and see an exciting future.

“When compared to January 2017, footfall for the same month this year was up 6.4% as well which shows that more people than ever are choosing Northwich as a retail and leisure destination.”

Jane is also positive about what’s lined up in Northwich for the remainder of 2018, with a number of events, initiatives and campaigns in the pipeline which will bring visitors and excitement to the town.

“I’m confident that this year will be the best yet for Northwich – there is a lot to look forward to.

“Our seasonal extravaganzas will return bigger and better than ever, the Festival of Arts 2018 will celebrate the town’s creativity and of course it was great to hear about The Charlatans homecoming tour which will be a brilliant few days for the town in May.

“The summer will also see the BID working in partnership with traders, Northwich Town Council, Barons Quay, Grozone and local schools to create Northwich in Bloom.

“We’re entering two categories, BID and Large Town Centre, which will see the town come alive with colour and vibrancy.”

The BID will also make additional investments into their theme of ‘Greener and Cleaner’ which will see extra railing baskets and planters installed on Dane Street and Venables Road as well as the re-introduction of bunting to the town centre.

Cheshire West and Chester Council’s cabinet member for economic development Cllr Brian Clarke is also optimistic about the future and the ‘enviable calendar of events for 2018’, which include the Festival of Arts, Northwich River Festival and Northwich Art Shop’s Grand Day Out.