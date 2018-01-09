Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of Chester's best known pubs has closed its doors after decades in business.

The Yacht Inn on Parkgate Road ceased trading on Sunday (January 7) and its current owners Greene King will officially vacate the premises tomorrow (Wednesday).

A spokesperson for Greene King confirmed to The Chronicle that they had sold the site, which has been occupied by the pub for more than 20 years, and said it would be taken over Pesto, an Italian restaurant chain that has branches across the North West and Midlands.

The venue was originally built as a pub in around 1920.

The Yacht was taken over by the Hungry Horse chain a few years ago.