Work has started to create luxury apartments within a city centre building once home to a well known professional services firm.

Knights 1759 was based at the Cuppin Street premises but is now located in the HQ building alongside Cheshire West and Chester Council and Chester Race Company.

Overlea Hilbre Estates Ltd, known as Blueoak Estates, gained planning consent for an initial 13 apartments within the building known as Alexander House.

And this year the developer was given the green light for a roof-top penthouse which will enjoy magnificent views of the Welsh hills.

Blueoak Estates, which is based in Grosvenor Road, Chester, says on its website: “We are delighted to confirm that we will soon be releasing the prices for this stunning development on the 4th August 2018!

“These beautifully designed one and two bedroom apartments occupy a privileged position right at the heart of the Chester city centre.

“A truly unique property development, Blueoak Estates are proud to introduce you to Alexander House. Situated within the famous city walls of Chester, Alexander House will feature secure underground parking, lift access and lavish specification throughout.

“Just a short stroll away from both the city centre and River Dee, this property development offers the best of both worlds and boasts aspects overlooking Chester Racecourse and the picturesque Clwydian mountain range beyond.

"Showcasing the very best of contemporary design and craftsmanship, each apartment will be flooded with light, generously proportioned and brilliantly conceived to provide you with the utmost comfort and convenience.”

For more details and register an interest, visit the website .