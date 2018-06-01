Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman was taken to hospital by ambulance after being released by firefighters following a six-vehicle collision.

The accident happened on the A550 Welsh Road at Shotwick about 6.40pm on Thursday (May 31) involving four cars and two vans.

One fire engine attended from Powey Lane and one from Ellesmere Port .

A spokesperson for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews removed the roof of a vehicle to release one casualty who was then handed over to the care of paramedics.”

North West Ambulance Service confirmed the casualty was a female who taken by ambulance to the Countess of Chester Hospital with what police say were minor injuries.

An ambulance and rapid response vehicle attended the scene.

Firefighters were in attendance for one hour and 35 minutes.