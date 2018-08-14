Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A council has taken a fly tipper to court.

Sharon Cook, 49, of Lulworth Close, Winsford, was prosecuted by Cheshire West and Chester Council for the fly-tipping of 10 bags of domestic waste on a grassed area near Radcliffe Road in Winsford. She has now been ordered to pay a total of £655.

An investigation was started in February 2017 when the council’s regulatory services team received an anonymous report of fly-tipping. The waste was traced to Ms Cook.

Despite three letters requesting an interview with Ms Cook, she failed to contact regulatory services officers regarding the matter. Last month Chester Magistrates’ Court issued a warrant for her arrest.

On Thursday, August 9, the court imposed fines and costs totalling £655. Ms Cook received a fine of £225 for the fly-tipping offence and was also ordered to pay costs of £400 and a victim surcharge of £30.

The council points out that as well as the environmental impact of making the borough’s streets look dirty and untidy, it costs the council around £600,000 a year to clear litter and fly-tipped waste in the Northwich, Ellesmere Port and Chester areas.

Cllr Karen Shore, (Lab), the council’s environment chief, said: “Following previous successful prosecutions this case will hopefully act as a deterrent to potential offenders and make them think twice before fly-tipping waste.

“Sadly some people still think they can dispose of rubbish wherever they want causing problems for residents and draining council services.”

She continued: “We will continue with a zero tolerance approach to fly-tippers and they should remember that in some cases they can be sent to the Crown Court where the penalty is up to five years imprisonment.”

People discovering the illegal tipping of waste or see it being tipped can support the council’s street care pledge and report it 24 hours a day on the council’s website (search ’fly-tipping’), on the Your Streets website at www.westcheshireyourstreets.co.uk, via Twitter (@Go_Cheshirewest) or in person at any of the council’s customer service centres.