A woman died after falling from a motorway bridge over the M56 last night (Tuesday, May 1).

Police were called to the scene, between junction 4 and 5 of the M56 westbound, at 11pm.

Paramedics took the woman to hospital shortly before midnight, but she did not survive.

The motorway was closed off in both directions following the tragic incident.

The eastbound stretch of road was reopened at midnight, but the westbound stretch remained closed until 3.40am, reports our sister publication the MEN .

Shortly after midnight, Highways England tweeted: "The M56 is now CLOSED westbound between J4 and J5 due to a serious incident, led by @NWMotorwaypolice.

"Traffic is being diverted via the solid square diversion symbol. Please allow extra time for your journey should you be travelling in the area this morning."

On Wednesday morning, a GMP spokeswoman confirmed that a woman died after falling from a bridge.

In a statement, police said: "At around 10.40pm on Tuesday 1 May 2018, police were called to reports of the concern for the welfare of a woman on Simonsway in Wythenshawe.

"Attending officers found a woman on the wrong side of the bridge and closed the M56 and surrounding roads as a precaution.

"The woman then fell from the bridge and was taken to hospital for treatment, where she sadly died.

"There are no suspicious circumstances around her death and a file has been passed to the coroner."