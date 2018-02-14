Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A second person has been assaulted at Chester Bus Interchange in less than three weeks.

Police were called to the interchange at Gorse Stacks at 3.14pm yesterday (Tuesday, February 13) after receiving reports a woman had been assaulted.

A 23-year-old woman from Chester voluntarily attended a police station where she received a caution for section 47 assault, according to a Cheshire police spokesperson.

It's the second incident to occur at the bus interchange in less than a month after a teenage girl was assaulted as she waited for a bus on the evening of January 25.

Police issued an appeal to locate the man who was wearing light grey cotton joggers, a blue waterproof coat and a large red rucksack, after he became aggressive towards the group and assaulted one of the girls.