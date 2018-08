Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police closed Liverpool Road in Chester last night, following concerns for the safety of a woman on a railway bridge.

The road closure was put in place between Mill Lane and Dale Barracks at 8.04pm (Wednesday, August 15) as a precaution as officers arrived on the scene.

A police spokesperson said the woman slipped, sustaining minor injuries and was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital.

An 18-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance.